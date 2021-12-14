A giveaway at a hockey game saw schoolteachers scrambling on their knees to grab fistfuls of cash. Organizers are apologizing

An unusual promotional giveaway at a hockey game in South Dakota saw a group of schoolteachers competing for a pile of cash by scrambling on their hands and knees to grab fistfuls of dollar bills.