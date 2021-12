House expected to pass Ilhan Omar's legislation to combat Islamophobia after clash with Lauren Boebert

The House will vote Tuesday on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's legislation to create a special envoy to combat Islamophobia, a week after progressives introduced a separate resolution to strip Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of her committee assignments following her anti-Muslim comments calling the Minnesota Democrat a terrorist.