Blinken says the Indo-Pacific will shape the trajectory of the 21st century as counterweight to China's aggressive actions

Added: 14.12.2021 12:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

Secretary of State Antony Blinken committed to bolstering US partnerships in the Indo-Pacific as a counterweight to China's aggressive actions during a speech in Indonesia on Tuesday, coming as the Biden administration has been largely focused on foreign policy challenges in other areas of the world.