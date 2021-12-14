Chicago City Council set to vote on $2.9 million settlement for woman who police found naked when they broke open door of wrong home

The Chicago City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a proposed $2.9 million settlement for Anjanette Young, who was found naked and distraught during a mistaken police raid in 2019, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.