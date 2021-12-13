These companies dominated 2021



Added: 13.12.2021 18:50 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: markets.financialcontent.com



Oil prices began 2021 just under $50 a barrel. They are now trading just north of $70 and in October reached $85 -â€” a seven-year high. So it should come as no surprise that energy stocks are among the market's biggest winners this year. More in www.cnn.com » Stocks Tags: Oil