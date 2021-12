Added: 13.12.2021 16:10 | 15 views | 0 comments

Some of the world's richest men are squaring off in what's become a rivalry for the ages -- the space race. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the two richest men on the planet and the CEOs of SpaceX and Blue Origin, respectively, have grand designs on the cosmos. They predict a universe where the internet is accessible from anywhere, humans are an interplanetary species, and rotating space stations host permanent residents.