'Stop the Steal' rally organizer pledges to cooperate with January 6 committee



Source: www.ntd.com



"Stop the Steal" leader Ali Alexander, who helped organize the rally that preceded the Capitol attack, on Thursday appeared in front of the House select committee investigating January 6 and told reporters he will cooperate. More in www.cnn.com »