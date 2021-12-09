Glimmers of hope emerge in the supply chain nightmare



Added: 09.12.2021 11:53 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.shared.com



Epic port congestion is easing. Shipping prices are falling from sky-high levels. Deliveries are speeding up a bit. There are growing signs that the supply chain mess is finally starting to get cleaned up. More in www.cnn.com »