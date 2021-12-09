A Black man is entitled to a new trial after an all-White jury deliberated in a room filled with Confederate symbols, court says

A Tennessee court has decided a Black man convicted of aggravated assault deserves a new trial because evidence was improperly admitted and the jury deliberated in a room filled with tributes to the Confederacy, according to court documents.