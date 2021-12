Added: 08.12.2021 20:17 | 26 views | 0 comments



An 18-year student strode into his vocational school in Crimea, a hoody covering his blond hair, then pulled out a shotgun and opened fire on Wednesday, killing 19 students and wounding more than 50 others before killing himself.

It wasn't clear what prompted Vladislav Roslyakov, described as a...