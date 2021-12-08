Defense rests in Jussie Smollett trial after prosecution contrasts his version of events with other testimony

Jussie Smollett's defense rested its case Tuesday after the former "Empire" actor testified that he was the victim of a real anti-gay and racist hate crime in Chicago in January 2019 and denied that he staged the attack for media attention.