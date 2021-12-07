Former Rep. Max Rose to run again for the House seat in New York he lost in 2020

Former Democratic Rep. Max Rose announced he will run again for the US House seat he lost in 2020 after a single term to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who serves the New York district that includes Staten Island and some of Brooklyn.