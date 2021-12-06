Seattle has reached a $3.5 million settlement in the fatal police shooting of pregnant mother of four

Added: 05.12.2021 20:17 | 25 views | 0 comments

The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four who was shot and killed in her home by police in 2017.