Sec. Austin says US isn't afraid of Chinese competition even as country advances its hypersonic weapons



Source: www.politico.com



US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addressed recent Chinese military advancements Saturday, including the test of a hypersonic weapon system and strengthening of nuclear capabilities, saying, "America isn't a country that fears competition." More in www.cnn.com »