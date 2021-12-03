January 6 committee spoke with Michigan secretary of state



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and members of her staff met virtually Tuesday with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, Benson spokesperson Tracy Wimmer told CNN. More in www.cnn.com »