A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by her brother, who was making and selling guns, Georgia sheriff says

Added: 02.12.2021

A 13-year-old boy who was manufacturing and selling so-called "ghost guns" has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his 14-year-old sister with one of his own homemade firearms, according to the Douglas County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office.