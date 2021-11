Elizabeth Holmes testifies she was abused by former Theranos COO



Source: www.insideedition.com



Elizabeth Holmes, flushed and holding back tears, testified Monday that she left Stanford to launch Theranos in part because she had been raped, and said she later entered into what she alleged was an abusive relationship with the person who would become her startup's chief operating officer. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Rape