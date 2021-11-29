Bugatti is the jewel in Volkswagen's crown. This 33-year-old is taking it over

Added: 29.11.2021 13:42 | 8 views | 0 comments

Bugatti, the French manufacturer of $3 million supercars, is over a century old. But now it faces what may be the most difficult maneuver it has ever had to carry out: transitioning to an electric future.