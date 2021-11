Schiff: January 6 committee decision on criminal contempt charges for Mark Meadows could come this week

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection will make a decision "this week" on whether it will refer Mark Meadows for criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena before the Thanksgiving recess, California Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the panel, said Sunday.