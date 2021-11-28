Wisconsin senators warn in rare joint statement outsiders may try to exploit Waukesha tragedy for 'political purposes'

Added: 27.11.2021 23:59 | 13 views | 0 comments

In a rare joint statement, Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, and Ron Johnson, a Republican, warned Saturday outsiders may be looking to exploit the tragedy that unfolded last weekend in Waukesha.