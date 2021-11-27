Judge vacates death sentences of Pervis Payne, who was to be executed for a crime he says he didn't commit

A Tennessee judge this week vacated the death sentences of Pervis Payne, who has spent more than three decades on death row for two murders he says he did not commit, due to the inmate's intellectual disability.