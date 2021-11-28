What is the 1st Amendment Praetorian, the obscure far-right group subpoenaed by the January 6 committee?



Added: 25.11.2021 22:18 | 54 views | 0 comments



Source: newsus.cgtn.com



An obscure far-right paramilitary group is in the spotlight this week after getting subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. More in www.cnn.com »