Biden to nominate Nani Coloretti as budget deputy director



Added: 24.11.2021 12:29 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: starschanges.com



President Joe Biden will nominate Nani Coloretti to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget after elevating Shalanda Young to serve as the agency's permanent director, according to sources familiar with the decision. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: President