January 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers



Added: 23.11.2021 22:42 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nationalheraldindia.com



The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued five new subpoenas on Tuesday targeting right-wing extremist groups that were involved in the attack, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. More in www.cnn.com »