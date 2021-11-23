At least 20 people involved in burglary at a Nordstrom in LA, local reports say

At least 20 people were involved in a burglary Monday night at the Nordstrom department store at The Grove retail complex in Los Angeles, CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.