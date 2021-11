Buttigieg tamps down narrative that there's a rivalry with Harris: 'We're too busy with a job to do'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday tried to tamp down the idea that he and Vice President Kamala Harris are starting to quietly compete to be the future standard-bearer of the Democratic Party, saying their focuses are on their roles in the nearly year-old Biden administration.