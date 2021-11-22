This $15 squishy dumpling is one of the season's hottest toys. But it's going to be hard to find

An animated dumpling called "Dart," with a shiny gold chrome body that pops out of its head when you squeeze its squishy cheeks, is creating quite a stir as parents scramble to score one of this year's must-have toys.