ï»¿Saturday, 20 November 2021
Aurora, Colorado, to pay $15 million to Elijah McClain's family to settle lawsuit over his 2019 death at the hands of police
Added: 20.11.2021 5:17 | 14 views | 0 comments
The City of Aurora, Colorado, has agreed to pay $15 million to the family of Elijah McClain to settle the civil rights lawsuit filed against the city in the wake of the 23-year-old's violent arrest and subsequent death in 2019.
advertising
