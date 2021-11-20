Aurora, Colorado, to pay $15 million to Elijah McClain's family to settle lawsuit over his 2019 death at the hands of police

The City of Aurora, Colorado, has agreed to pay $15 million to the family of Elijah McClain to settle the civil rights lawsuit filed against the city in the wake of the 23-year-old's violent arrest and subsequent death in 2019.