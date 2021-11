Opinion: This holiday shopping season is going to be tough. Here are 4 ways to keep from overspending



As supply chain disruptions continue to impact businesses around the globe, consumers could have a tough time holiday shopping this year — whether due to a lack of inventory, higher prices or both. And given the nearly two years of constant stress and exhaustion around Covid-19, shoppers will be more vulnerable than ever to the marketing tactics retailers use to trick their brains into frantic spending and hoarding. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: France