Family of a 21-year-old who died at the Astroworld Festival among 125 plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit over the deadly concert

Added: 17.11.2021

The family of Axel Acosta Avila, one of 10 people who died in the chaotic crowd surge during the Astroworld Festival in Houston this month, is among 125 plaintiffs who brought a lawsuit Tuesday against the event's organizers and others.