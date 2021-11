University of Tennessee at Knoxville brings back mask mandate less than a day after it was rescinded for universities in system

Less than 24 hours after the Tennessee university system lifted its mask mandates, The University of Tennessee at Knoxville said it has reinstated its mandate Tuesday to comply with the federal executive order requiring federal contractor buildings to follow CDC mask guidance.