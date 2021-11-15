Jesse Jackson attends Ahmaud Arbery killing trial



As multiple investigators testified in the trial of three men charged in the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, noted civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson attended Monday's court proceedings in a show of support for the Arbery family. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Investigators