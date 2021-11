Added: 15.11.2021 4:17 | 17 views | 0 comments

In 1919, the English economist John Maynard Keynes called inflation a means by which "governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens." If allowed to run out of control, the falling value of currency turns "the process of wealth-getting...into a gamble and a lottery."