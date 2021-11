House Democrats to introduce resolution censuring Paul Gosar for video depicting violence against Ocasio-Cortez and Biden

House Democrats plan to introduce a resolution Friday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for posting a photoshopped anime video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts showing him appearing to kill Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.