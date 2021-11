The Acura Integra smashes the nostalgia button



Added: 12.11.2021 13:17 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bronco6g.com



Another one of the auto industry's greatest hits is coming back. Toyota brought back the Supra; Ford brought back the Bronco; Jeep dusted off the Wagoneer model; and Land Rover resurrected the Defender. Now you can add the Acura Integra to the mix, too. More in www.cnn.com » Fender Tags: Toyota