Blizzard warnings issued for upper Midwest



Added: 12.11.2021 3:42 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: argiculture.ccmplatform.com



The first significant winter storm of the season is on its way for many across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions are likely as winds increase to over 30 to 40 mph across this region, where temperatures will plummet to below average. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Temperatures