Added: 11.11.2021 17:07 | 6 views | 0 comments

Pete Buttigieg is such a smooth political operator that even the fly-on-the-wall access to his 2020 presidential run granted the makers of "Mayor Pete" only produces so much insight into his historic campaign. Mostly, the documentary premiering on Amazon serves as a social-studies lesson in how campaigns operate, with the most candid moments coming from those other than the candidate.