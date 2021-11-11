More than 2 million Ellume Covid-19 home tests recalled due to false positives



Source: www.reuters.com



More than 2 million of Ellume's at-home Covid-19 tests have been recalled by the company due to "higher-than-acceptable" false positives. More in www.cnn.com »