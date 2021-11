Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook accused of assault by former girlfriend



Source: www.wctrib.com



A former girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has accused him of assault, battery and false imprisonment related to an altercation that allegedly occurred at his Minnesota home nearly a year ago, to which Cook claimed on Wednesday he was the one who was assaulted. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Prison