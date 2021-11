A delayed SpaceX launch is happening tonight. Here's what you need to know

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will take flight this week, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station, where they'll spend six months living and working in space. It will be the fourth time SpaceX has sent astronauts to the space station.