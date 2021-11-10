Biden to meet with Trudeau and LÃ³pez Obrador for first US-Canada-Mexico summit since 2016

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador will come to the White House on November 18 for a summit with President Joe Biden, the first North American Leaders' Summit since 2016.