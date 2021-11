Added: 10.11.2021 15:10 | 12 views | 0 comments

The shooting death of a Georgia man has thrust a complicated and often misunderstood legal tenet into the spotlight. The concept of "citizen's arrest" is a common cultural trope, but it's also at the center of the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot and killed after a pair of men pursued him with the alleged intent of making such an arrest.