Zillow's home-buying debacle shows how hard it is to use AI to value real estate



Added: 09.11.2021



Source: www.foxnews.com



In February, Zillow appeared so confident in its ability to use artificial intelligence to estimate the value of homes that it announced a new option: for certain homes, its so-called "Zestimate" would also represent an initial cash offer from the company to purchase the property. More in rss.cnn.com »