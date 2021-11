American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after operational meltdown



American Airlines is giving flight attendants who work during the holidays a one-time holiday pay premium, the company announced in an internal memo. The increased holiday pay comes after an operational meltdown earlier this month, which forced the airline to cancel thousands of flights partly due to staffing shortages. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: USA