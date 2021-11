Added: 07.11.2021 2:17 | 21 views | 0 comments

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party's most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday's electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump's fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message "that doesn't hurt their ears."