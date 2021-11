The Elf was a lot harder to get on your Shelf this year



ksisradio.com



The Elf on the Shelf — a popular elf doll that parents place around their home in the runup to Christmas to "monitor" if the kids are being naughty or nice — has been showing up in many American households in the days after Thanksgiving for more than 15 years now. But this year the elves' journeys to stores and homes has been more complicated. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Kids