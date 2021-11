'A jury should reflect the community:' The racial breakdown of the jury for the trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Added: 05.11.2021 21:54 | 15 views | 0 comments

The possibility that three White men accused of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery may be acquitted had Georgia residents tense and anxious when this week's approval of a nearly all-White jury in the men's trial became a reminder of why Black people mistrust the criminal justice system.