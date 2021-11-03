Smartmatic is now suing Newsmax and OAN for 'disinformation campaign'

Smartmatic, the voting technology company that is suing Fox News, some of its hosts and pro-Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for defamation, is now adding Newsmax and One America News Network to the list of defendants.