Wednesday, 03 November 2021
First on CNN: Rep. Hoyer will introduce $9 billion bill to meet Biden's COP26 deforestation pledge
After President Joe Biden entered the US into a global pledge at COP26 to end and reverse deforestation, a top Democrat in the House plans to introduce a bill Wednesday to put financial weight behind Biden's commitment.
