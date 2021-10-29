Oklahoma puts first inmate to death since 2015. Witness reports he convulsed and vomited during execution

Hours after the US Supreme Court vacated a ruling that granted a stay of execution for death row inmate John Grant, a witness to the execution on Thursday said Grant convulsed and vomited after the first drug, Midazolam, was administered.